iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,944 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 7.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $152,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80.

