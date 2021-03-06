iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $235.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

