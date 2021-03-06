iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,062,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

