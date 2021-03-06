iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 202.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $156.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $158.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.