iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Holdings Raised by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021


Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,700,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after buying an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,454,000.

ICSH opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

