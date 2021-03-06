Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Up 36.3% in February

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 28th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 52.93% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

