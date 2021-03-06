J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.11

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and traded as low as $12.67. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 24,872 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JSAIY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

