Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,919,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $222,338,000 after buying an additional 1,412,502 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in Apple by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 669,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,636,000 after buying an additional 568,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.16. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

