Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,011 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 1.24% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $175,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $115.52 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $120.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.79.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

