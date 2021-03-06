JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 491,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 926,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00.

In other JanOne news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $35,568.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

