Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,700 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the January 28th total of 2,875,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.4 days.

Shares of JNNDF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.43. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,481. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Japan Display has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

