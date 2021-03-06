JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,654,000 after acquiring an additional 164,194 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,954,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,752,000 after acquiring an additional 415,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 80,476 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.30, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

