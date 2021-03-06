Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the January 28th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS JNPKF remained flat at $$29.65 during trading on Friday. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

