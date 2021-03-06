Jetcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.04 Million (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 239% against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $418,475.36 and $1.04 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.66 or 0.00777248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00043554 BTC.

About Jetcoin

JET is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

