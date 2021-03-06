JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of JinkoSolar worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKS. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

NYSE:JKS opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.09. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

