Jobchain Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $150,962.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00057827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.54 or 0.00771786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00030890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00043213 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,316,270 tokens. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.