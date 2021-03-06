John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the January 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE HPF opened at $18.90 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,311 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $1,742,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

