Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $153,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,072,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,092,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,947,000 after buying an additional 267,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $156.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

