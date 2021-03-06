Joint Ventures Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,865.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $35,739.68 and approximately $9,865.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.59 or 0.00775614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00060769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00043577 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

