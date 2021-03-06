JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,090,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,219,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,325,000 after purchasing an additional 275,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

JPM stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.34 and a 200-day moving average of $117.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $154.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

