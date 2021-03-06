JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.