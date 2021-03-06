Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS JGHHY opened at $9.39 on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48.

