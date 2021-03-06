Jupiter (JUP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.80 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 202.2% higher against the dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00460163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00068601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00077818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00082730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.36 or 0.00461643 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

