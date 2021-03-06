Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in February

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 706,400 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the January 28th total of 528,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of JUSHF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,543. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. Jushi has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JUSHF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Jushi from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Jushi from $7.05 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Jushi in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

