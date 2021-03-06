JUST (JST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $102.49 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $126.39 million and approximately $102.49 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00461318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00077620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00050580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.04 or 0.00462757 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

