JustBet Hits Market Cap of $317,020.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. One JustBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $317,020.00 and $247,116.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00461145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00068150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00077862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00082980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00050553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.84 or 0.00462175 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,336,412 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

