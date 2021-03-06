JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Hits $187.04 on Major Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for about $187.04 or 0.00385344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $81.71 million and $8.35 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.51 or 0.00464586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00068822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00078055 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00083949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00051170 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.09 or 0.00459613 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

