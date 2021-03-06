K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 2,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

