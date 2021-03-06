KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $995,674.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,642 shares of company stock worth $1,835,025 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

