Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.78.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $120.75 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $146.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

