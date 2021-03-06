Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.90% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KSPN traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.49. 36,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,403. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.91 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 923.43%.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

