KBC Group NV Acquires 18,714 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 114,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

