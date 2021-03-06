KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

