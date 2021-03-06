KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,022 shares of company stock worth $4,228,858 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $144.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.39. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $145.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

