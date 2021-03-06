KBC Group NV Buys 10,701 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 71.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

