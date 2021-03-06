KBC Group NV Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,644 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in McKesson by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in McKesson by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 754.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in McKesson by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $2,608,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $175.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.04 and a 200 day moving average of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

