KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239,861 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vipshop by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 948,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 123,127 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie upped their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

