KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $79.01 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

