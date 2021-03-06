KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,770 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.