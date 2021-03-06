KBC Group NV Grows Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $119.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $142.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

