KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of NVR worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in NVR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,045.60.

NVR stock opened at $4,624.62 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,806.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,519.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,221.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $64.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

