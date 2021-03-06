KBC Group NV Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,031 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 21,343 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Citrix Systems worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Shares of CTXS opened at $135.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.58. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $202,345.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,761 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

