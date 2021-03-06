KBC Group NV Has $10.95 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of LKQ worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.