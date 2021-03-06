KBC Group NV Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.58% of Middlesex Water worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 45.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,353,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth $837,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.23%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

