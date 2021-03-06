KBC Group NV Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 638,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897,898 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,925,000 after acquiring an additional 470,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,591,000 after acquiring an additional 254,912 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,478,000 after acquiring an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 214.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,617,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,359 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

AMCR opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

