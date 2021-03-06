KBC Group NV Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.19% of SunPower worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 31,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,174,716.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,939.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,254 shares of company stock worth $8,748,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of SPWR opened at $30.68 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

