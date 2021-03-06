KBC Group NV Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 356.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $329.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

