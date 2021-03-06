KBC Group NV Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

KBC Group NV raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $242.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,614.49 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

