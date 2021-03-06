KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

MGM opened at $37.14 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

