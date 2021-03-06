KBC Group NV Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,728 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after buying an additional 2,677,845 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 275.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 1,467,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 126.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 1,068,901 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $15.87 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

